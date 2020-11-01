US strategy on Iran not to change with changing its president

Speaking in a commemoration ceremony of Passive Defense (Nov. 01) in a TV Network Channel on Saturday, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali pointed to the US hostile policy against the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “US policy against Iran will not change under any circumstances with the appointment of its president whether Democrat or Republican.”

In response to a question on the main reasons behind selection of the motto of Passive Defense in the current year entitled “Active Resistance, Amazing Resilience, Strong and Powerful Iran”, he said, “The motto is inspired by the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution. When enemy became frustrated with the military option against the country, it started a strategy of all-out pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Among all existing strategies against this all-out pressure, the strategy of active resistance was put on the agenda with the sublime instruction of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”

The fact is that the pressures imposed on Iranian nation by enemy are unprecedented anywhere in the world, he said, adding, “Under such circumstances, we could maintain the basic functions and independence of the country despite spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.”

Then, Brigadier General Jalali pointed to the issue of passive defense and added, “Passive Defense is a concept that has existed in the past and is considered as a kind of civilian part of defense in all countries.”

He once again pointed to the strategy of the United States against Iran and reiterated, “US hostile strategy on Iran will never change with the change of presidents in this country.”

MA/FNA13990811000154