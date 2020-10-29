Iranian, Russian deputy FMs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed a range of issues regarding the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as Iran’s initiative to improve the situation.

Earlier today, Araghchi held talks with Russia's ِDeputy Foreign Minister for Central Asia and Caucasus Andrei Rudenko.

Araghchi had said at Moscow Airport that Iran has put forward that key countries of the region, like Russia, should play a role in resolving the crisis.

Iran's Regional Initiative includes a ceasefire, discontinuation of attacks on residential areas and civilians, as well as the return of the displaced to their homes, he had said.

The Iranian diplomat visited the Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday and conferred on the issue in five important and constructive meetings with Azerbaijan's president, political assistant to the president, deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and deputy foreign minister.

Araghchi will also visit Yerevan and Ankara on his regional trip to present Iran's initiative for peaceful settlement of the ongoing crisis.

