Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 31

Aftab:

US presidential election; complicated, ambiguous

Ebtekar:

Rouhani wishes speedy recovery for Iranian Parl. speaker

Rouhani: Sanctions have bothered us but have not been able to defeat us

Etela'at:

Zarif strongly condemns terrorist attack in France’s Nice

Deadly earthquake rocks western Turkey, Greece

Iran:

Inauguration of largest water treatment plant in Iran

Sanctioning Zanganeh shows US despair, anger

Javan:

Izmir under siege by earthquake, tsunami

Macron's silence against French terrorism

Shargh:

Leader issues letter to French youth

Kayhan:

Pentagon: Iran serious to take revenge on Soleimani

French Instagram page of Leader of Islamic Revolution blocked

Mardom Salari:

Iran's quest for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

