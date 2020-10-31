Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 31

Aftab:
US presidential election; complicated, ambiguous
Ebtekar:
Rouhani wishes speedy recovery for Iranian Parl. speaker
Rouhani: Sanctions have bothered us but have not been able to defeat us
Etela'at:
Zarif strongly condemns terrorist attack in France’s Nice
Deadly earthquake rocks western Turkey, Greece
Iran:
Inauguration of largest water treatment plant in Iran
Sanctioning Zanganeh shows US despair, anger
Javan:
Izmir under siege by earthquake, tsunami
Macron's silence against French terrorism
Shargh:
Leader issues letter to French youth
Kayhan:
Pentagon: Iran serious to take revenge on Soleimani
French Instagram page of Leader of Islamic Revolution blocked
Mardom Salari:
Iran's quest for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
