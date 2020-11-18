Intl. Resistance Filmfest great chance to touch Resistance

The Public Relation Center of the festival has held an interview with Najdat Esmaeil Enzor a famous Syrian international director and one of the most famous Arab artists who has created the "Kingdom of the Sands", which deals with the history of the kingdom of Al-Saud (Wahhabism). He also has played a key role in improving the quality of Syrian cinema and has recently served as a member of the Syrian parliament.

The script of the interview is as follows:

Question: Would you please tell us about the film "Palm Blood", which is participating in the main section of the 16th International Resistance Film Festival, and do you have any other projects on the subject of terrorism in production?

Answer: Palm Blood is a film with the subject of resistance because it exposes the lies of the West and its supporters, which aim to destroy the civilization of the region. The film deals with the theft of antiquities and the destruction of historical monuments in the most beautiful archaeological city in the world, Tadmor (Palmyra).

This film is about Syrian army soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of this city. The film also addresses the case of Khalid al-Assad, a Syrian international archaeologist, and how he was brutally executed by ISIS at the age of eighty. In addition, we are currently in the process of producing an epic television series about the Syrian army's victories in the war on terrorism with the support of regional allies, especially Iran, which will be shown next season. The film is produced by the Ministry of Media and Journalism.

Q: Given the situation in the region, do you think that resistance cinema can have a common audience from all countries in the region, such as Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq?

A: The people of our region share a common concern about the injustice, tyranny, unjust siege, and illegal extortion that the United States and its agents inflict on the people of our region. On the other hand, there are people in the region who have surrendered and accepted the status quo and rushed to maintain their gains and continue the normalization process with the Israeli enemy. However, there are freedom-seekers people in the region who continue to resist the Western orders and dictations and are resistant to occupation and colonization in all its forms. Certainly, victory belongs to these people because they have just aspirations and defend the dignity and future of their children. This is a common feature of many people in the area.

Q: How do you assess the importance and necessity of holding this festival?

A: We hope that this festival will attract various films from all over the free world and all the people who defend their dignity, because this is a real opportunity to watch the resistance, especially since most international festivals do not allow the screening of films in the field of resistance. Holding this festival at the international level is a unique opportunity as the West seeks to dispel reality and keep terrorist ideology safe from resistance. I consider it necessary to greet all the officials and staff of the festival for carrying out this humanitarian mission, as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran as the main supporter of the resistance in the world.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

