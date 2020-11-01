Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 01

Aftab:

Venezuela FM: We will legally purchase arms from Iran

How did sanctions kneel in front of Iran's petchem industry?

Ebtekar:

Swindlers sell antibiotics with the label of Remdesivir

48 hours remaining till the most different US election

Ettela'at:

Iran announced special programs for 1st anniversary of Gen. Soleimani martyrdom

Araghchi: We are waiting for other countries' response to Iran's initiative for solving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

French President withdraws, says he understands emotions of Muslims

Head of Passive Def. Org: Most enemies' attacks are staged in cyberspace

Iran:

National mobilization against coronavirus

120 Iranian artists call for end to war in Karabakh

Expert answers why Iran's economy should not be tied to US election

Javan:

Making strongholds against American democracy!

Khorasan:

World moving towards quarantine again

Shargh:

Rouhani says anti-COVID restriction will expand as of Wed.

Iran, Turkey play undeniable role in regional peace, stability: Deputy FM

Experts study effects of US election; Iran economy after election

Kayhan:

Foreign Policy warns of bloody civil war in US

Do not tie people's livelihood to Trump, Biden election

Pressures against France worked; Macron says cartoons not related to government

Amir-Abdollahian: World will soon witness America's withdrawal from region

Foreign powers behind regional crises: Army cmdr.

MAH