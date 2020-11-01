Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 01

Aftab:
Venezuela FM: We will legally purchase arms from Iran
How did sanctions kneel in front of Iran's petchem industry?
Ebtekar:
Swindlers sell antibiotics with the label of Remdesivir
48 hours remaining till the most different US election
Ettela'at:
Iran announced special programs for 1st anniversary of Gen. Soleimani martyrdom
Araghchi: We are waiting for other countries' response to Iran's initiative for solving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
French President withdraws, says he understands emotions of Muslims
Head of Passive Def. Org: Most enemies' attacks are staged in cyberspace
Iran:
National mobilization against coronavirus
120 Iranian artists call for end to war in Karabakh
Expert answers why Iran's economy should not be tied to US election
Javan:
Making strongholds against American democracy!
Khorasan:
World moving towards quarantine again
Shargh:
Rouhani says anti-COVID restriction will expand as of Wed.
Iran, Turkey play undeniable role in regional peace, stability: Deputy FM
Experts study effects of US election; Iran economy after election
Kayhan:
Foreign Policy warns of bloody civil war in US
Do not tie people's livelihood to Trump, Biden election
Pressures against France worked; Macron says cartoons not related to government
Amir-Abdollahian: World will soon witness America's withdrawal from region
Foreign powers behind regional crises: Army cmdr.
MAH
Your Comment