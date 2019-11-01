Iran unbeaten by Americans’ all-out war: Passive Defense chief

“Since last year, we have been facing new types of threats, which are a combination of all the tools that the Americans have been using against the Iranian nation,” Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali in an address to the Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

However, he added, Iran has reached a significant balance in foiling these challenges in all fronts, and we can see that the country is currently passing through a phase of success against the enemies.

Brigadier General Jalali noted that US President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal was the US’ first step in increasing the political pressure on Iran.

He further said that the defeated plot was followed by their military option which too was repelled by Iran’s strong military might and firm response to their hawkishness.

The general was referring to an American spy drone which was shot down by Iran’s IRGC forces on June 20 after it had violated Iranian airspace.

The Passive Defense chief further pointed to US’ efforts to hit Iran through the cyberspace, saying, when they were let down by their military option, next came the cyberattacks;

“The Americans, who suffer from multiple weaknesses in the cyber sector, tried to threaten Iran with cyberattacks,” General Jalali noted, adding that the new option was also tackled successfully by the Islamic Republic’s experts, asserting that the country’s facilities have been secured against such threats.

A few days after the downing of the American drone, US news outlets cited unnamed sources as reporting that President Donald Trump had approved an offensive cyber strike aimed at disabling Iranian computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches.

In line with the push to fend off cyber violations, Iran’s ICT Ministry unveiled a cybersecurity project codenamed Digital Fortress (Dejfa in Persian) in May to shield the country from increasing cyber threats targeting Iran’s infrastructures.

The Digital Fortress aims to protect citizens’ privacy, deter the cyberattacks on infrastructure, help sustain digital services, combat data breaches and online fraud, as well as detect malware in the network and stop its spread.

