Cyber defense guarantee for security, independence in Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Passive Defense Organization Brig. Gen. Gholamreza Jalali stated that cyber defense can serve as a guarantee for security and independence in Iran.

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said in the 5th national conference on cyber defense “we should defend our national independence in the field of cyberspace. This independence consists of political, economic, defensive and military aspects.”

He stressed the necessity of reaching a defensive agreement in cyberspace with countries and asserted “there are numerous countries that do not want to be subjected to the technological powers of the US.”

“We can engage in cooperation with other countries in this field in order to pursue our national interests in cyberspace,” he added.

Jalali referred to Iran’s defensive and military powers and said “due to the unified structure of our defensive powers, the US has realized that military ventures against Iran do not offer real solutions to their problems. Therefore, they have laid special focus on cyberspace and attempt to subsume companies and organizations producing infrastructures politically and economically. They also attempt to subject such companies to their own security protocols.”

“The security dependence of certain countries on the US gives Americans the opportunity to follow their strategy of world control,” he asserted.

Head of Iran’s passive defense organization stated “in cyberspace, we encounter a combination of opportunities and threats. We cannot merely focus on opportunities, but should adopt a more comprehensive outlook on this field through identifying threats. On the other hand, we must focus on the localization of infrastructures in the field of technology.”