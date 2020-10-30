  1. Politics
In reaction to publishing insulting cartoon:

1,000 Iranian academics pen letter to French counterparts

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – A number of 1,000 Iranian university professors in a letter penned to French counterparts on Fri. criticized French President Macron’s support for publishing an insulting cartoon about Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad.

In this letter addressed to French university professors, 1,000 Iranian university lecturers lashed out at support of French President Emmanuel Macron and warned about publication of blasphemous and insulting cartoon attributed to the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Iranian academics pointed to the influence of “hidden Zionist factions” in the official politics of the West including France and added, “Western governments are toys of the hidden groups.”

Earlier, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a letter to the young people in France, calling on them to question the double standards of their president over freedom of expression.

Following recent flagrant insults to the Holy Prophet of Islam in France, the strong support of the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Cabinet of that country for these malicious actions under the guise of "freedom of expression," and also the role played by that government in spreading Islamophobia, Ayatollah Khamenei has raised important questions in a message to the French youth.

French President Emmanuel Macron has in recent weeks attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism," and claiming that "Islam is a religion in crisis all over the world."

Macron has also approved the publication of blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stressed that his country would not give up the insulting cartoons despite harsh criticisms from Muslims.

