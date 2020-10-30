Iran’s special envoy Araghchi meets with Armenian PM

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Nikol Pashniyan discussed about Iran’s Peace Initiative proposal.

While appreciating Iran’s amicable and friendly ties with Armenia, Pashniyan sent his warmest greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Araghchi emphasized the significance of strong and amicable ties with Armenia and expressed his major concern about continuation of conflict erupted between Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In this meeting, Araghchi offered Iran’s initiative to overcome the situation in the conflicted area.

The two sides exchanged views on the security issues in the region and expressed their major concern about the involvement of international terrorists from the West Asia in war, calling it a potential threat to the security of the entire region.

Armenian prime minister praised Iran’s balanced and constructive approach in regional issues.

