MP urges FM to pursue release of abducted Iranian diplomats

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Fri., Abbas Moghtadaei stated, “Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and submitted a comprehensive report to the lawmakers on relevant issues.”

Turning to the abducted Iranian diplomats, Moghtadaei added, “There is no doubt that the occupying regime of Israel and enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have played a role in abduction of Iranian diplomats, and members of parliament have always asked diplomatic officials of the country to know what drastic measures have thus far been taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to attain more information about the fate of abducted Iranian diplomats.”

In his meeting with members of Parliament, Foreign Minister stressed that one of the most important tasks on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to follow up the situation of abducted Iranian diplomats, he said, adding, “According to him (Zarif), Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken a series of measures in this regard.”

Then, he called on all officials at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to follow up drastic measures on the release of abducted Iranian diplomats in near future.

