French Instagram page of Leader of Islamic Revolution blocked

On Friday, Instagram Social Network blocked the official account of Website of Office for Preservation and Publication of Works of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in French.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has issued a letter on Wed. to the young people in France, calling on them to question the double standards of their president over freedom of expression.

Following recent flagrant insults to the Holy Prophet of Islam in France, the strong support of the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Cabinet of that country for these malicious actions under the guise of "freedom of expression," and also the role played by that government in spreading Islamophobia, Ayatollah Khamenei has raised important questions in a message to the French youth.

In another part of the letter, the Leader asked, "Why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (PBUH) is allowed?"

Now, the new French page of the Leader of the Revolution on Instagram has initiated its work at the following address: instagram.com/fr.Khamenei.ir as a replacement page for the blocked page.

