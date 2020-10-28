5 Iranian films to vie at Exground Filmfest in Germany

Five Iranian films have managed to take part in the 33rd Exground Film Festival which will take place from November 13 to 22 in Germany.

The films "The World’s Last House" directed by Amir Gholami, "Meeting" directed and produced by Azadeh Mousavi, "Night Club 2018" directed by Davood Rangkhaneh, "Fibula" directed by Davood Rezaei, and "The Elders", directed and produced by Parisa Sedaei Azar and Ramin Farzaneh, will compete in this German Festival.

The Exground Filmfest in Wiesbaden is amongst Germany’s most important film festivals for international independent productions. The exground Filmfest is an important meeting place for journalists, specialized visitors, and guests from the film business.

