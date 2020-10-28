Iran supports independent, unified Iraq: Rezaei

Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary-general of al-Nujaba Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi on Wednesday.

He went on to say that the US is currently confronting domestic challenges and just as the people of the world and Muslims revolted against the United States, now the American people have risen up against the policies of the hegemonic system.

Rezaei maintained that the US will be forced to withdraw from the region and the normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and a number of Arab countries will not help them.

He further noted that the normalization of relations is doomed to failure and the Resistance Front will not allow the Zionist regime to replace the United States in the region.

Hujjat al-Islam al-Kaabi also said that the US seeks to create insecurity in the region by targeting Resistance forces and important facilities in order to make up for its failures in the region.

He underlined that the US embassy in Iraq is responsible for the unrest in the country and negotiation with Washington is useless, adding that US troops will be expelled from Iraq in the near future.

