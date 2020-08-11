'Lock' to vie at Muslim Film Festival in Australia

The documentary "Lock" directed by Maryam Mohammadi and produced by Davood Samavati Yar will compete at the International Muslim Film Festival in Australia.

Lock narrates the story of the 300-year-old traditional Iranian lock-making and one of the most peaceful achievements of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Organization of Iran in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.

The International Muslim Film Festival will be held from September 5 to19 in Australia featuring 55 films from around the world.

