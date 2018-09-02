  1. Culture
2 September 2018 - 12:56

Children filmfest. announces Iran cinema lineup

ISFAHAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The 31st International Children and Youth Festival (IFFCY) has released a list announcing the titles of Iranian feature films competing in this event.

According to the festival news headquarters, the lineup of 10 Iranian feature, short fiction and short animations films, which are competing with foreign films in the event are as follows:

Feature Films: 
“Knockout” directed by Gholamreza Ramezani and produced by Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults and contribution of Farabi Cinema Foundation
“Stutter” directed by Mohammad-Reza Haji Zadeh and produced by Mahmoud  Fotohi Shahababdi
“White Forehead 2” directed and produced by Javad Hashemi

Feature animation:
“The Last Fiction” directed by Ashkan Rahgozar 

Short fiction:
”Silence Once Again” directed and produced by Razie Seraji
”Mona Liza” directed by Abbas Omrani Bidi and produced by Hojjat Shams
”Like a Good Kid” directed by Arian Vazir Daftari and produced by Majid Barzegar

International short animation:
”Run Rostam Run” directed and produced by Hossein Molayemi
”The Wolf and The Herd“ directed by Amir Houshang Moein
”Once Upon a Time” directed and produced by Mahin Javaherian

Presided by Alireza Reza Dad, the 31st edition of International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Isfahan and will wrap up on September 5.

Marjohn Sheikhi

