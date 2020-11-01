  1. Politics
Foreign counterparts wish speedy recovery for Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Counterparts of the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament from Russia, Malaysia, Qatar, and Pakistan wished a speedy recovery for Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf from Covid-19.

In separate messages, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser, Qatari Parliament Speaker Ahmad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Azhar Azizan Harun, and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wished a speedy recovery for Ghalibaf. 

In a tweet early on October 28, Ghalibaf informed that he has been infected with the respiratory disease after one of his office colleagues had shown the symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

“I am currently under quarantine, and God willing, I will continue my tasks [from quarantine],” he added.

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus. The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,719 COVID-19 infections and 434 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

