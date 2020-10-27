Muslims not to bear any insults to Prophet of Mercy

Iran Embassy in the Russian Federation issued a statement in reaction to French President Emmanuel Macron anti-Islamic remarks.

Here is the text of the Iran Embassy statement:

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation strongly condemns the insults to the sanctities of Muslims, especially the Holy Prophet of Islam, and the offensive remarks of Emmanuel Macron accusing Muslims of terrorism and his act of ignoring the principle of respect for sanctities and religious beliefs under the pretext of freedom.

Respect for the sanctities is a fundamental and accepted principle in all divine religions.

Islam is not only against any extremist moves, insult, and violence, but also, it has always emphasized the need to respect the prophets, the sacred, and the religious beliefs of all followers of the divine religions.

Undoubtedly, Muslims and followers of all divine religions will never allow biased people and enemies of Islam and the true divines to reach their evil goals through insulting the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who's the messenger of peace and friendship.

RHM/FNA13990806000638