'Malice of those who insult Prophet shows their disbelief'

"Muslims and atheists of the world unanimously condemn the shameless enmity of the unwise and stubborn leaders of France with the Prophet of Mercy (PBUH)," Mohammad Baher Ghalibaf tweeted on Sunday.

"The malice of these disgraceful people shows their disbelief in God and their enmity with all the heavenly religions," he added.

He made the reaction strongly condemning the obstinate insistence in France on insulting the Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron said his country “will not give up cartoons” insulting the prophets.

The desecration of Muslim religious sanctities is not rare in France.

In September, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished the same cartoons about the Great Prophet and Islam that prompted a deadly attack on the magazine in 2015.

