EC strongly condemns insulting French papers to Holy Prophet

While denouncing the desecration of some French periodicals as well as shameless support of French President Emmanuel Macron on these papers, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani called on Muslims throughout the world to establish unity and amity with one another to confront these anti-Islamist moves.

It is obvious that the one who is the manifestation of supremacy and grandeur of the Almighty God has a much higher position and desecration will have no effect in the high position of the Holy Prophet of Islam, he said, adding, “But, we are duty bound, while condemning this desecration which has not logic and rational justification, to call on all Muslims around the world to unite in the fight against anti-Islamism moves.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Expediency Council chairman lashed out at French President and said, “Those like Macron should know that they cannot stop Islam from progressing with these stupid, irrational and immoral behaviors. By which logic it is justified to insult the Holy Prophet (S) who is even considered and respected by non-Muslims around the world.”

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani once again urged all Muslims around the world to unite with one another in condemnation of these heinous and insulting acts and deal with perpetrators harshly.

French President Emmanuel Macron has in recent weeks attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism," and claiming that "Islam is a religion in crisis all over the world."

Macron has also approved the publication of blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stressed that his country would not give up the insulting cartoons despite harsh criticisms from Muslims.

