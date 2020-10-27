Car bomb targets police special unit in Afghanistan's Khost

The incident occurred around 6 AM local time after a car bomb detonated close to the wall of the police special forces center, said Taleb Mangal, a spokesman for provincial governor, Tolo News reported.

Also, Daoud Tarakhel, provincial police chief, confirmed that a group of attackers entered the center and are clashing with security forces.

“The security forces destroyed another car bomb before it reached its target,” said Tarakhel, adding that “several security forces have been wounded in the attack.”

However, he did not provide further details.

No group yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

