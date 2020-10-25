‘The Snow Calls’ to be screened in IDFA

‘The Snow Calls’ is about an expectant mother named Mina who has one last chance to deliver a boy after bearing three daughters, or her husband will marry another woman. Mina decides not to have an ultrasound scan for fear of the result and the gossip that would ensue. She is already under enough pressure from her in-laws, although she does still have people on her side too.

'The Snow Calls' is an intimate and unadorned portrait—an honest film, about the painful tension between love and age-old tradition.

The 2020 IDFA will be screening ‘The Snow Calls’ by Marjan Khosravi in the Student Documentary category along with ‘Shadegan’ by Ako Salemi in the Kids & Docs category.

The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam is the world's largest documentary film festival held annually since 1988 in Amsterdam. Over a period of twelve days, it has screened more than 300 films and sold more than 250,000 tickets. This year the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam runs from November 18 to December 6.

