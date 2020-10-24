  1. Iran
Oct 24, 2020, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 24

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Mehr news takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, October 24.

Ebtekar:

Use of indigenous systems in Army, IRGC defense drill

Asia:

Trawling banned for two years

Etela'at:

Zarif: Regional countries can choose peace, stability or choose to perpetuate tension

Chomsky: Gen. Soleimani's assassination shows that America is a rebel

Leader: Muslims not to accept humiliation of compromising with Zionists

Iran:

Bolivian pres. vows to restore ties with Iran

Kayhan:

“Defenders of Veleyat Skies” Military Drill wrapped up

Mardom Salari:

Khatibzadeh: Iran sees Russia as key military, defense partner

