Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 24

Ebtekar:

Use of indigenous systems in Army, IRGC defense drill

Asia:

Trawling banned for two years

Etela'at:

Zarif: Regional countries can choose peace, stability or choose to perpetuate tension

Chomsky: Gen. Soleimani's assassination shows that America is a rebel

Leader: Muslims not to accept humiliation of compromising with Zionists

Iran:

Bolivian pres. vows to restore ties with Iran

Kayhan:

“Defenders of Veleyat Skies” Military Drill wrapped up

Mardom Salari:

Khatibzadeh: Iran sees Russia as key military, defense partner

