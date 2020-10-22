Politics 22 October 2020 - 09:10 Download photos Front pages of Iran’s English-language dailies on Oct. 22 TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Here are the front pages of Iran’s English-language dailies on Thursday October 22. Tags Iranian Dailies Tehran Times Iranian Newspapers English-Speaking Event Iran International Dailies Related News Front pages of Iran’s English-language dailies on Oct. 21 Front pages of Iran’s English-language dailies on Oct. 20 Front pages of Iran's English-Language dailies on Oct. 19 Front pages of Iran's English-Language dailies on Oct. 18
