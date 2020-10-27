Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 27

Aftab:
US official says there remains no sanction to impose on Iran
Imran Khan calls on Facebook to confront Islamophobia
Ebtekar:
Muslim world against France, Macron
Ettelaat:
Zarif: UN should stand against unilateralism, war
Health Ministry says COVID-19 infections, deaths surging in 15 provinces
Global condemnation of French President’s affront to Islamic sanctities
Iran:
Anti-sanction dams of Iran economy; transport equipment, plastic making, and non-steel sectors grow amid sanctions
Javan:
Why did the devil inside Macron wake up?
42% of Americans will not accept results of election: poll
Yankees run out of bullet; US National Security Adviser says there remains no sanction to slap on Tehran
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
NY Times warns against civil war following election
Kayhan:
IRGC cmdr visits NW borders, urges forces to ensure security
US National Security Advisor: There are very little sanctions left for US to impose on Iran
Ousting French Envoy to be least answer to Macron’s
MAH
Your Comment