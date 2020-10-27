  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2020, 8:48 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 27

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Mehr news takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, October 27.

Aftab:

US official says there remains no sanction to impose on Iran

Imran Khan calls on Facebook to confront Islamophobia

Ebtekar:

Muslim world against France, Macron

Ettelaat:

Zarif: UN should stand against unilateralism, war

Health Ministry says COVID-19 infections, deaths surging in 15 provinces

Global condemnation of French President’s affront to Islamic sanctities

Iran:

Anti-sanction dams of Iran economy; transport equipment, plastic making, and non-steel sectors grow amid sanctions

Javan:

Why did the devil inside Macron wake up?

42% of Americans will not accept results of election: poll

Yankees run out of bullet; US National Security Adviser says there remains no sanction to slap on Tehran

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

NY Times warns against civil war following election

Kayhan:

IRGC cmdr visits NW borders, urges forces to ensure security

US National Security Advisor: There are very little sanctions left for US to impose on Iran

Ousting French Envoy to be least answer to Macron’s

MAH

