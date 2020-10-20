  1. Politics
1st phase of UNSCR 2231 completed on Oct. 18: Chinese FM

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized the need for maintaining and implementing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adding that the first phase of the resolution was completed on Oct. 18.

Speaking in a meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tue., which was held through videoconference at the initiative taken by Russia about a comprehensive study on the situation of the Persian Gulf, Wang Yi reiterated that the first phase of the UNSC Resolution 2231 was completed on Oct. 18.

He pointed out that the first phase of implementation of the UNSCR 2231 was completed on Oct. 18, adding, “We hope that parties will continue to adopt a responsible approach. Therefore, any further action will facilitate its implementation.”

According to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which was approved following Iran nuclear deal, Iran's 13-year arms embargo and also travel restrictions on some Iranians terminated on October 18 despite US efforts to prevent it, Wang Yi added.

