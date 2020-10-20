End of Iran arms embargo should be implemented: China

In a tweet on Tuesday, Permanent Mission of China in Vienna wrote, "According to #UNSCR2231, on Oct.18, arms transfer restrictions & travel bans on Iran expires, marking the completion of the 1st phase of implementation of UNSCR 2231. This arrangement, clearly stipulated in the UNSC resolution, should be faithfully implemented."

"China remains committed to the #JCPOA, and will work w/ all parties to continue maintaining the steady follow-up implementation of the JCPOA & UNSCR 2231, in a joint endeavor to push forward the political & diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue," it added.

Since Sunday, as UN arms embargo against Iran expired, the US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have begun threatening other countries over any arms deals with Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Sunday that the United States will slap sanctions on any individual or entity that assists Iran's weapons program.

ZZ/FNA13990729000338