Heidar-class boat joins Iran’s northern marine police

In a ceremony in the port city of Bandar Anzali, attended by Iran’s Border Guard Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the new patrol boat joined the coast guard’s fleet.

The Iranian vessel can be used for rescue and relief operations in addition to coastal defense duties, the minster noted, saying the boat contains many advanced features that enable it to sail in rough sea.

The self-righting technology in the Iranian search and rescue boat prevents it from sinking.

The aluminum-hulled vessel is 19.3 meters long and travels at a speed of 35 knots, and the technologies used in the Heidar-class boat can be used in other watercraft including water ambulances, firefighter boats, anti-smuggling ships, and even the armed military vessels.

MR/5052402