Iran to definitely respond to any Israel intimidating actions

Speaking on the sidelines of the Eqtedar (Strength) 1401 maneuvers to a group of the Iranian Army Ground Force commanders, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid pointed to the official statements from the criminal officials of the Zionist Israeli regime and their acceptance of the responsibility for the threat of security-military action against the Iranian nuclear facilities, interests and national security and said, "From the point of view of the central headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH), the Zionist regime as a hreat to national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the top priority."

The Iranian general added that "According to this headquarters, any intimidating actions from the usurping Zionist regime against Iran's interests and national security will be considered based on the United States' information, coordination and support, and the response of the [Iranian] armed forces will be definite and at the same level."

He also pointed out that "All mercenary elements and groups and regimes that cooperate with the Zionist regime in threatening the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran will have to pay a price for those intimidating actions."

General Rashid further pointed to Eqtedar (Strength) 1401 military exercise by the Army Ground Force saying that "The Army Ground Force maneuvers have been planned and carried out in accordance with future wars and predicted threats."

The Iranian Army's Ground Force's Strength drill is planned to start later today in central Iran and will last for two days with the aim of assessing ground forces' strength in the face of "new threats."

KI/FNA14010616000157