Enemy not to give up malicious goals against Iran: Sayyari

Speaking in a local ceremony on Monday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated, “Although enemy has become familiar with country’s high defense and military capability, it (enemy) is trying to inflict damages to the Islamic Republic of Iran in other scenes.”

While commemorating the name and memory of epic makers of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988, Sayyari added, “All martyrs, war veterans and prisoners of war (POWs) stood up and resisted against enemies with all their might and could foil conspiracies of enemy in battlefields and consequently, they did not allow territorial integrity and independence of the Islamic Iran to be harmed.”

He pointed to the importance of preserving and reviving culture of Sacred Defense, which is mixed with jihad and martyrdom, and stressed, “Today, it is our duty to safeguard self-sacrifice of martyrs of eight years of Sacred Defense and keep their name and memory alive."

The enemy will not give up its sinister goals against the country, he said, adding, “Enemies have been disappointed and their conspiracies hatched against the country have been thwarted under the auspices of sublime guidelines and instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution and strong support of people in this regard.”

