Iran, Netherlands emphasize strengthening trade cooperation

The fourth meeting of the political consultations between deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the Netherlands was held on Tuesday through videoconference.

In this round of talks, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Van der Plas deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the Netherlands discussed the most important international developments, issues of mutual concerns, bilateral ties and cooperation in political, economic and consular fields between the two countries.

The two sides also emphasized the need for strengthening and broadening trade cooperation using existing mechanisms and frameworks.

The meeting also was attended by the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Netherlands, the Dutch envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran and also concerned directors of the two countries’ foreign ministry.

The 3rd round of political talks between Iran and the Netherlands was held in the Hague, Netherlands in November 2019.

