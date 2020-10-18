  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2020, 4:32 PM

Abdullah to meet, hold talks with SNSC sec. Shamkhani

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is to meet and hold talks with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in Tehran, on Monday.

As reported, the negotiation process between the Afghan government and the Taliban, Tehran-Kabul bilateral relations and the latest regional developments will be the main topics of conversation between Abdullah and Shamkhani.

Abdullah has arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day stay and meeting with a host of officials including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Before this trip, Abdullah also visited Pakistan and India discussed the Afghan peace process.

His trip comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between delegates from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban. 

