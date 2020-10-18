Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Tehran

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry had announced that the Afghan official will arrive in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day stay and meeting with a host of officials including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Afghan peace in Doha and the need for regional consensus and support for peace efforts in Afghanistan,” Abdullah’s office said in a statement regarding the trip to Tehran.

“Each country has its impact (on the Afghan peace process) and the continuation of the war in Afghanistan has affected the people,” Abdullah Abdullah said at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, according to Tolonews.

Before this trip, Abdullah also visited Pakistan and India discussed the Afghan peace process.

His trip comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between delegates from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

