COVID-19 infects 4,616, kills 256 people in Iran

Speaking in her daily briefing on Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari added that the pandemic has claimed 256 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 29,605.

Over 418,300 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and, she added, noting that 4,426,779 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 2,031 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 4,671 are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 38,756,214 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,097,002 and recoveries amounting to 29,130,715.

