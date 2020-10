Hossein Jahani, the head of the airline's public relations office, said on Friday that flights to England, France, Austria, Germany, and Italy are being operated normally and based on a set schedule.

He noted that the airliner is set to re-launch flights to Rome, Karachi, Beirut, and Istanbul in the following months.

Many flights to Europe were postponed after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-February.

