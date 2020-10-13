  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Oct 13, 2020, 4:42 PM

MP:

Tel Aviv, Washington, only benefiters of Karabakh conflicts

Tel Aviv, Washington, only benefiters of Karabakh conflicts

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Stating that the Karabakh conflict has no result except for economic and human cost, Iranian MP of Armenian descent said, “Only Zionist Regime and the US benefit from the crisis through flaring up tensions in Karabakh region."

Stressing that there is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the representative of the Armenian community of northern Iran in the parliament, said, “The two countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia, must immediately start an unconditional ceasefire and resolve their problems in a tactful way and at the negotiating table.”

The continuation of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has no result except for the destruction of the cities and killing of civilians, Aara’ Shahverdian said and added, “In addition, the United States, the Zionist Regime and their allies are the only ones who benefit from these conflicts.”

He explained, "In fact, the United and the Zionist Regime are the hands behind the curtain who are trying to flare up tensions in Karabakh through sending their terrorist elements to this region."

Another point to note is that the conflict zone is close to Iran's borders, and the Americans are trying to bring insecurity to Iran's borders if possible, he also noted.

Also, he called on Iranians to adopt a united approach towards the Karabakh conflict in order to defend Iran’s territorial integrity and maintain the security of its borders.

RHM/FNA13990722000254

News Code 164662

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News