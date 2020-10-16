New arrangements forming in WA thanks to martyr Soleimani 

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Fri. at the 5th International Conference of Mujahedeen in Exile, held at Art Bureau of Islamic Revolution.

Today’s world is going through a period of transition, he said, adding that today, it is an exaggeration to say that America is being seduced, because today “we are witnessing the decline of American statesmen and politicians in the international arena.”

Riots on streets and thoroughfares of the United States show that the United States is facing many problems, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

He pointed to the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas) and said, “Today, Hamas has the most effective role in disturbing peace of the Zionist regime and it can play an important role in undermining the aspirations of the Zionists.”

Turning to Saudi-led war on Yemen, he said that Saudis are facing many problems due to the resistance and confrontation of the Yemenis.

Today, at the threshold of sixth year of US, Israeli and Saudi aggression on Yemen, “we saw how they are trying to leave Yemen with dignity.”

New political and security arrangements are being formed in the world, which have been formed mostly in West Asia and this is thanks to the sublime guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mujahideen who were in exile and thanks to the great and top Iran’s general martyr Soleimani, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

MA/FNA13990725000423