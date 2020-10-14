Nine killed as two helicopters crash in Afghanistan’s Helmand

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense stated that the incident happened at 1:15 am local time and is being investigated, Tolo News reported.

Previously, security sources said that between eight to 15 people were killed after two helicopters collided in Nawa.

The incident happened after the helicopters had dropped commandos off and were carrying wounded security forces, the sources said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed there was an incident in Nawa district but has not provided details.

Clashes have been ongoing over the past four days in several parts of Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand, and Nadi Ali district after the Taliban attacked the city and the district on Sunday.

On Monday night, Afghan commandos with air support launched an operation in Lashkargah, local officials said on Tuesday.

