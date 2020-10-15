Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 15

Arman-e Melli:
Economic convict, corruptor extradited from Europe
Ebtekar:
Rouhani: UN arms embargo against Iran to be lifted as of Sunday
Etemad:
European Union drowning in fear, hatred of Trump
Saudi Arabia fails in bid for seat on UN Human Rights Council
Etela'at:
Rouhani: Iran free to sell, buy weapons as of Sunday
NY Times: Being Iranian is crime enough under Trump administration
US troops begin withdrawing from Bagram base in Afghanistan
Javan:
End of 10 years of arms embargo on Iran
Shargh:
Zarif emphasizes active, constructive role of Iran in creating peace, stability in region
Mardom Salari:
NY Times: US efforts to cut Iran off from rest of world in midst of pandemic are 'cruel'
Kayhan:
700,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in 7 days in Europe
