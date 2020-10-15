Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 15

Arman-e Melli:

Economic convict, corruptor extradited from Europe

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: UN arms embargo against Iran to be lifted as of Sunday

Etemad:

European Union drowning in fear, hatred of Trump

Saudi Arabia fails in bid for seat on UN Human Rights Council

Etela'at:

Rouhani: Iran free to sell, buy weapons as of Sunday

NY Times: Being Iranian is crime enough under Trump administration

US troops begin withdrawing from Bagram base in Afghanistan

Javan:

End of 10 years of arms embargo on Iran

Shargh:

Zarif emphasizes active, constructive role of Iran in creating peace, stability in region

Mardom Salari:

NY Times: US efforts to cut Iran off from rest of world in midst of pandemic are 'cruel'

Kayhan:

700,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in 7 days in Europe

ZZ/