Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 14

Ebtekar:

Biden ahead of Trump in 10 out of 11 key states

Ettela’at:

America bombs Taliban positions amid Afghan peace talks

1mn hygienic packages sent to underprivileged areas

Cinema critic, documentary filmmaker Akbar Alami passes away

Iran:

Rouhani says offering stocks of state-owned companies will continue

Global economy to have minor improvement after COVID-19: IMF

Pressure on Iran to have no achievement for Trump campaign: expert

Javan:

Maj. Gen. Salami: IRGC to enter fight against COVID-19 with all might

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

NYT, Reuters say only a shock can rescue Trump in Nov. election

Kayhan:

Samir Geagea says ready to confront Hezbollah as has US on his back

Iran unveils first home-made ultrasound screening device

MAH