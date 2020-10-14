Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 14

Ebtekar:
Biden ahead of Trump in 10 out of 11 key states
Ettela’at:
America bombs Taliban positions amid Afghan peace talks
1mn hygienic packages sent to underprivileged areas
Cinema critic, documentary filmmaker Akbar Alami passes away
Iran:
Rouhani says offering stocks of state-owned companies will continue
Global economy to have minor improvement after COVID-19: IMF
Pressure on Iran to have no achievement for Trump campaign: expert
Javan:
Maj. Gen. Salami: IRGC to enter fight against COVID-19 with all might
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
NYT, Reuters say only a shock can rescue Trump in Nov. election
Kayhan:
Samir Geagea says ready to confront Hezbollah as has US on his back
Iran unveils first home-made ultrasound screening device
