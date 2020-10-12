  1. Iran
Oct 12, 2020, 3:08 PM

US court ruling on Levinson case 'ridiculus': Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman slammed the hostile move of the US Court for accusing Iran of being involved in the disappearing of the former FBI and called it a sign of the Americans' extravagances and bullying.

Saeid Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to the move of the US court to accuse Iran of being involved in the 2007 incident regarding the former FBI agent Robert Levinson.

He referred to the US judge’s hostile move of ordering Iran to pay $1.45 billion to the family of Levinson, adding, “As US Foreign Ministry confiscated that time, the missing person has left Iran, therefore, this American’s move of accusing Iran is ridiculous.”

“The recent action of the American court is another example of the American's extravagances and bullying,” he said and added, “I recommended the Americans to seek their missing agent elsewhere rather than putting allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

RHM/5046089

News Code 164618

Tags

