US court ruling on Levinson case 'ridiculus': Tehran

Saeid Khatibzadeh made the remarks in reaction to the move of the US court to accuse Iran of being involved in the 2007 incident regarding the former FBI agent Robert Levinson.

He referred to the US judge’s hostile move of ordering Iran to pay $1.45 billion to the family of Levinson, adding, “As US Foreign Ministry confiscated that time, the missing person has left Iran, therefore, this American’s move of accusing Iran is ridiculous.”

“The recent action of the American court is another example of the American's extravagances and bullying,” he said and added, “I recommended the Americans to seek their missing agent elsewhere rather than putting allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

