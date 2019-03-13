US Congress repeats old claims on ex-FBI agent case to pressure Iran

According to Breitbart News Network, a bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers, comprising Reps. Michael Waltz, Ted Deutch, and Lois Frankel, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio, has introduced a bill to the Congress on Tuesday about the disappearance case of an ex-FBI agent, Robert Levinson, who reportedly visited Iran’s southern Kish Island on March 9, 2007, and later went missing.

The bill has called on Iran to provide assistance in the case, claiming that the Islamic Republic has given promises in this regard.

The statement has also called on foreign leaders to exert pressure on Iran regarding the case.

The old claims have resurfaced as Iran has dismissed that the country has made any commitment to finding and the bringing the retired FBI agent back home, stressing that Tehran has no information about him.

Levinson reportedly visited Iran’s southern Kish Island on March 9, 2007. He later went missing and his whereabouts have remained unknown ever since.

On the 11th anniversary of Levinson’s disappearance, the US Department of State claimed that Iran had "committed to cooperating with the United States to assist us in bringing Robert Levinson home" and called on Iran "to fulfill this commitment."

Reacting to the claim at the time, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi had said Iran pursued a "humanitarian approach" to Levinson's case, adding, "the Islamic Republic of Iran has no commitment to the US government in this regard and Iran's assistance in the past had been based on humanitarian considerations."

