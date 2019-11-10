Former FBI agent Robert Levinson has no legal or criminal case in Iranian courts: FM spox

In a Sunday statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seyed Abbas Mousavi dismissed as false an earlier report by the Associated Press that there were proceedings “ongoing” over Robert A. Levinson, in Iran.

"According to the latest information that I obtained from the revered officials of the Judiciary, Mr. Levinson does not have any legal or criminal case in any of courts of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Mousavi said.

The spokesman added that if there has been an issue brought up in that regard, we assume that it must have had to do the issue of his missing.

He further explained that when Iran was asked for help with regard to his case, It opened a case for him based on humanitarian considerations, as it usually does this for reported missing people.

Mousavi also stressed that his case is not a criminal or legal case as the AP has claimed.

He added that the alleged open case is about a missing individual which was opened after the Islamic Republic of Iran was asked for to show its goodwill. He went on to say that Iran is pursuing the issue based on humanitarian rounds and as it has so far said on different occasions the country has no information on his fate.

The FM spokesman further expressed Iran's readiness to help with the issue, while stressing that Iran's readiness to cooperate on his case does not necessarily mean he has an open case in Iranian courts.

