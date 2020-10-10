China seeking to expand bilateral strategic ties with Iran

Referring to US sanctions on 18 Iranian banks, Hua Chunying said, “Neglecting the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the principles of international law, the US arbitrarily imposes unwarranted unilateral actions such as economic blockade and financial sanctions against other countries, severely undermining international political and economic order, the global governance system, and the sanctioned countries' capabilities to develop their economy and improve people's lives. It has an impact on the basic rights of innocent civilians, including women, children, the elderly, and the disabled.”

“As COVID-19 is still spreading across the globe, the US unwarranted unilateral actions restrict the transportation of medical supplies and obstruct the sanctioned countries' effort to contain the virus and recover the economy, directly damaging the life and health of people in those countries as well as the rights of these people, especially the vulnerable groups,” she added.

She went on to say that the UN Secretary-General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights called for the removal of unwarranted unilateral actions.

“During the 75th UNGA session general debate, multiple state leaders also called for the elimination of unwarranted unilateral actions. At the general debate of the General Assembly Third Committee on October 5, China spoke on behalf of 26 countries to once again call for the immediate, total elimination of unilateral compulsory measures so that the international community can handle the virus in a comprehensive, effective, and efficient manner,” she continued.

According to Hua Chunying, China urges the US to respond to the international voice of justice, stop erroneous actions at once, and return to the track of global solidarity and international cooperation as soon as possible.

FA/PR