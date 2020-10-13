Iran's 69th naval flotilla returns home

The naval fleet, comprising Sahand destroyer and logistical warship ‘Bandar Abbas’, berthed at southern Iranian port city this morning and was welcomed in a ceremony attended by navy commanders and staff.

The flotilla traveled a total of 7,888 nautical miles during its overseas journey and tracked over 700 vessels, 36 of which were Iranian tankers and commercial vessels.

The 70th flotilla, comprising Sabalan destroy and Lavan logistical warship, set sail for the high seas immediately after the return of the 69th naval flotilla on the same day.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has also been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, especially ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

