Iran stone products export hit over $1.3 bn

During the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), Iran has exported 2,465,981 million tons of stones, plaster, and sands worth $1,307,706,246 billion to 40 countries, Seyed Ruhollah Latifi said.

According to Latifi, these Iranian products include all kinds of limestone, gypsum, indite gypsum, magnesium oxides, grains and powders of marble, sandstone, cut stones, smooth sand, marble, crystal porcelain, travertine, pumice stone, various types of sand, Siliceous soils and clay.

Iran exported the mentioned products to Iraq, Armenia, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Georgia, Korea, Russia, Sudan, Ivory Coast, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Vietnam, Taiwan, Greece, Jordan, Malaysia, Thailand, Poland, Albania, Egypt, Georgia, China, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Kenya, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Tanzania.

Meanwhile, China, Iraq, and India are Iran’s main stone export destinations.

Being the main exporters of sand and stone in the world, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Australia, and France account for 70% of the world market in this field, Latifi added.

RHM/5035242