Food, agri. productions' export vol. up by 9% in 5 months

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sat., Majid Movafegh Ghadiri stated that export of food and agricultural products from March 21 to August 22 recorded an 8.6 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to him, 3,053,000 tons of food and agricultural produce, valued at $2.123 billion, were exported from the country from March 21 to August 22, showing an 8 and 19.5 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

He further pointed to the major food and agricultural products exported in this period and added, “30.9 and 22 percent of various types of fresh fruits and vegetables were exported from the country in this period respectively.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghadiri referred to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “In last months, many countries set aside some restrictions, caused by corona, for meeting their basic and initial food demands as well as maintaining their economy, the issue of which helped Iran export its food and agricultural products overseas.”

