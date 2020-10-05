Iran to give stronger warnings if mortar attack continued

“Some bullets and mortars hit parts of our country in the wake of conflict and we asked them (Azerbaijan and Armenia) to control it, otherwise, the country will give stronger warnings to these two countries.”

Speaking among reporters on Monday, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli reiterated that if any bullet hits in border areas of the country by Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Iran will give stronger warnings to two warring sides.”

In response to a question of whether the country has a security problem regarding Karabakh conflict at its borders, he said, “In the northern part of the country, a conflict has erupted between two countries. In view of the Ministry of Interior, the internal security of the country, ranging from borders to all parts of the country, is a high priority and each of our border areas is part of our national security so that Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Forces (Police) monitor the security of border areas precisely.”

“We advised neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia that we will not tolerate any insecurity, interference or any action that would harm security of our people in those areas and we hope that this issue will be resolved by observing current laws and implementation of international laws that respect national sovereignty and rights of countries,” Rahmani Fazli stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed his thanks to people residing at northern border areas of the country and emphasized, “We take this opportunity to thank our intimate people in northern border areas of the country especially Azeri-speaking provinces for their cooperation and collaboration in strengthening and maintaining the security of the country as well as dealing with the issue logically.”

On Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic Iran, closely monitors the transit of goods via its borders and it never allows weapons and ammunition to be transferred through the Iranian soil.

