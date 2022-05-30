Iran opposes any sanctions on aviation industry

Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh made the remarks on Sunday in the inaugural ceremony of the Tutorial Workshop on cooperation between military-civil aviation sectors at the initiative taken by ICAO and stated that the Iranian aviation industry has been put under tough and oppressive sanctions since the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 which violate ICAO Charter and all international aviation laws and regulations.

In this regard, Iran expects special support from ICAO as a governing body in the field of the aviation industry and announces its readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation and interaction with ICAO, he added.

Emphasizing that cooperating with ICAO will lead to the comprehensive development, Mohammadi-Bakhsh stated that the motto of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization is to implement safety in all aviation activities and focusing on the implementation of safety rules and regulations in the aviation industry which has been stipulated at ICAO Charter but oppressive sanctions in the civil aviation sector are completely against these regulations.

After 43 years since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian aviation industry has stood on its foot in both military and civil sectors and is operating successfully.

Establishing more interaction and cooperation as well as getting more acquaintance between the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization is the main aim behind the launching the said tutorial workshop, he said, adding that the more safety increases in the aviation industry, the more objective of the aviation industry will be materialized.

