US sanctions complicate import of humanitarian items for Iran

The spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry Maria Adebar noted that new US sanctions against 18 Iranian banks will further complicate the import of humanitarian items for the Islamic Republic.

He further stressed that the humanitarian channel for trade with Iran is very significant at a time when the country is dealing with the Coronavirus crisis.

The ministry spokesman added that Germany does not support the US policy of maximum pressure against Iran and has always opposed to its implementation.

US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on 18 Iranian banks in a hostile move on Thursday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed that US maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic will continue until Iran returns to the negotiating table.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reacted to new US sanctions on Iranian banks and maintained that the country seeks to blow up Iran’s remaining channels to pay for food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FA/FNA 13990718000379