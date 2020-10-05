Trump's appearance before supporters endangered others

Dr. James Phillips posted on Twitter that the black Surburban Trump was inside was "hermetically sealed against chemical attack", which, he says, posed a risk of contracting COVID-19 to every person inside the vehicle, the Sputnik reported.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days", Phillips said, calling his short trip "insanity".

He tweeted: That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.

Trump briefly left the Walter Reed hospital to greet his supporters on Sunday. His motorcade drove past a small crowd of his supporters and then returned back to the medical center. Trump waved from behind the closed window of the car and did not get out of the vehicle. He was wearing a face mask, just like all the other people inside the SUV.

In a video released on Twitter on Sunday, Trump said he was going to make "a little surprise visit", hinting at his planned appearance before supporters at Walter Reed. Earlier on Sunday, he also thanked his fans and supporters gathered outside the medical facility, tweeting that they "really love our Country."

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president’s therapeutics, said on Sunday that Trump had responded well to the remdesivir antiviral treatment and that he could be allowed to return to the White House as early as Monday.

Several people in Trump’s campaign have tested positive in recent days.

Trump's diagnosis has forced him to withdraw at least temporarily from the campaign, raising questions about its potential effects on the November 3 election.

As reported, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads US President Donald Trump by sizable margins among voters in Pennsylvania and Florida following Tuesday night’s combative presidential debate.

According to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Saturday, the survey found that Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 7 percentage points, garnering 49 percent support among respondents in the state, compared to Trump’s 42 percent, the Hill reported.

